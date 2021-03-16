UK ministers admit second closure too late to hold second Covid wave – BBC News





Top UK government ministers and officials have told the BBC that a second closure in England should be introduced sooner to help keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay. The second wave of infections in England led to a new blockade in November 2020. The pandemic claimed ten thousand more lives. Huw Edwards presents a report by political editor Laura Kuenssberg on BBC News Ten, and has spoken to 20 government ministers and senior officials.

