Earthquake information: Light Mag. Earthquake 4.0 – 34 km southeast of Bejaia, Algeria, Thursday, March 18, 2021 6:22 PM (GMT +1)





A magnitude 4.0 earthquake at a depth of 17 km

Mar 18 18:05 UTC: First to report: IGN after 43 minutes.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: March 18, 2021 17:22:21 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Thursday, March 18, 2021 6:22 pm (GMT +1) Volume: 4 Depth: 17.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 36.5815 Degree North / 5.3939 degrees East (Bejaia, Algeria) Nearby towns and cities: 17 km (10 mi) northwest of Babur – Ville (Babur, Setif) (population: 33,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 34 km (21 miles) south of Bejaia (population area: 164100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 38 km (24 mi) east of Barbacha (population: 32,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) northeast of Lafayette (Setif) (population: 38,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 44 km (28 mi) east of Colmar (Population: 25,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 49 km (31 mi) ESE from El-Kseur (population: 26,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 55 km (34 mi) northwest of El Iolma (Setif) (population: 128,400) -> Watch the earthquakes nearby! 56 km (35 mi) east of Hidd (Population: 31,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 172 km (107 miles)) east of Boumerdes (Boumerdes) (Population: 786,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 206 km (128 mi) E of Algeria (Area: 1,977,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 13.3 ° C (56 ° F), humidity: 58%, wind: 4 m / s (7 kts) of NE Primary data source: IGN (Instituto Geográfico Nacional) Rated outgoing energy: 6.3 X 1010 joules (17.5 mWh, equivalent to 15.1 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.017 kmSE BEJAIA.ARG, AlgeriaIGN User reports on this earthquake (3)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

193.6 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

48.9 km northeast or the epicenter [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV): a mild ground turbulence (reported through our app) 77.6 km E of epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900

Tip: Click on the date / time to show the most recent first

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

Distance: distance

| details

March 18, 2021 00:04

| 6.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

18 hours ago

|

41 km / 25 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 18 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria

March 18, 2021 00:17

| 5.1 |

14 km / 8.7 miles

|

18 hours ago

|

40 km / 25 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 22 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria

January 24, 2020 07:24

| 5.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

1 year 8 weeks ago

|

21 km / 13 miles

| 21 km southwest of Jijel, Algeria

07 August 2020 11:13

| 4.7 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

32 weeks ago

|

75km / 47mi

| Jijel, 20 km N of Sidi Mérouane, Sidi Merouane, Mila, Algeria

March 18, 2021 00:14

| 4.6 |

unknown

|

18 hours ago

|

44 km / 28 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 31 km northwest of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 00:33

| 4.4 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

18 hours ago

|

25 km / 16 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 27 km east of Bejaia, Algeria

March 18, 2021 16:21

| 4.2 |

3 km / 1.9 miles

|

Two hours and 10 minutes ago

|

26 km / 16 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 21 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 17, 2021 19:38

| 4.2 |

37km / 23mi

|

23 hours ago

|

20 km / 13 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 38 km west of Jijel, Algeria

17 Jul 2020 08:51

| 4.2 |

60km / 37mi

|

35 weeks ago

|

69 km / 43 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 26 km northeast of Jijel, Algeria

04 Dec 2020 20:17

| 4.1 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

15 weeks ago

|

35km / 22mi

| 3.8 km NE of Lafayette, Setif, Algeria

View all

March 18, 2021 00:28

| 4.0 |

1 km / 0.6 miles

|

18 hours ago

|

11 km / 7 miles

| 26 km south of Bejaia, Algeria

July 17, 2020 12:48

| 4.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

35 weeks ago

|

69 km / 43 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 26 km northeast of Jijel, Algeria

July 15, 2020 12:45

| 4.0 |

12 km / 7.5 miles

|

35 weeks ago

|

53km / 33mi

| 14 km NE of El Eulma, Setif, Algeria

March 18, 2021 11:43

| 3.9 |

12 km / 7.5 miles

|

7 hours ago

|

35km / 22mi

| Western Mediterranean, 27 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 10:38

| 3.9 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

8 hours ago

|

30km / 18mi

| Western Mediterranean, 24 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:37

| 3.9 |

unknown

|

17 hours ago

|

31 km / 19 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 27 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:35

| 3.9 |

1 km / 0.6 miles

|

17 hours ago

|

21 km / 13 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 24 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:08

| 3.9 |

2km / 1.2mi

|

17 hours ago

|

38km / 24mi

| West of the Mediterranean Sea, 31 km west of Jijel, Algeria

Mar 18, 2021 03:28

| 3.8 |

3 km / 1.9 miles

|

15 hours ago

|

19 km / 12 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 24 km east of Bejaia, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:40

| 3.8 |

3 km / 1.9 miles

|

17 hours ago

|

26 km / 16 miles

| 17 km southeast of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:26

| 3.8 |

unknown

|

17 hours ago

|

34km / 21mi

| Western Mediterranean, 24 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:04

| 3.7 |

unknown

|

17 hours ago

|

37km / 23mi

| Western Mediterranean, 18 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria

Tip: Click Mag for a larger view first

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

Distance: distance

| details

March 18, 2021 16:21

| 4.2 |

3 km / 1.9 miles

|

Two hours and 10 minutes ago

|

26 km / 16 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 21 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 11:43

| 3.9 |

12 km / 7.5 miles

|

7 hours ago

|

35km / 22mi

| Western Mediterranean, 27 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 10:38

| 3.9 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

8 hours ago

|

30km / 18mi

| Western Mediterranean, 24 km west of Jijel, Algeria

Mar 18, 2021 03:28

| 3.8 |

3 km / 1.9 miles

|

15 hours ago

|

19 km / 12 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 24 km east of Bejaia, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:40

| 3.8 |

3 km / 1.9 miles

|

17 hours ago

|

26 km / 16 miles

| 17 km southeast of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:37

| 3.9 |

unknown

|

17 hours ago

|

31 km / 19 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 27 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:35

| 3.9 |

1 km / 0.6 miles

|

17 hours ago

|

21 km / 13 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 24 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:26

| 3.8 |

unknown

|

17 hours ago

|

34km / 21mi

| Western Mediterranean, 24 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:08

| 3.9 |

2km / 1.2mi

|

17 hours ago

|

38km / 24mi

| West of the Mediterranean Sea, 31 km west of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 01:04

| 3.7 |

unknown

|

17 hours ago

|

37km / 23mi

| Western Mediterranean, 18 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria

View all

March 18, 2021 00:33

| 4.4 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

18 hours ago

|

25 km / 16 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 27 km east of Bejaia, Algeria

March 18, 2021 00:28

| 4.0 |

1 km / 0.6 miles

|

18 hours ago

|

11 km / 7 miles

| 26 km south of Bejaia, Algeria

March 18, 2021 00:17

| 5.1 |

14 km / 8.7 miles

|

18 hours ago

|

40 km / 25 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 22 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria

March 18, 2021 00:14

| 4.6 |

unknown

|

18 hours ago

|

44 km / 28 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 31 km northwest of Jijel, Algeria

March 18, 2021 00:04

| 6.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

18 hours ago

|

41 km / 25 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 18 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria

March 17, 2021 19:38

| 4.2 |

37km / 23mi

|

23 hours ago

|

20 km / 13 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 38 km west of Jijel, Algeria

04 Dec 2020 20:17

| 4.1 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

15 weeks ago

|

35km / 22mi

| 3.8 km NE of Lafayette, Setif, Algeria

07 August 2020 11:13

| 4.7 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

32 weeks ago

|

75km / 47mi

| Jijel, 20 km N of Sidi Mérouane, Sidi Merouane, Mila, Algeria

July 17, 2020 12:48

| 4.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

35 weeks ago

|

69 km / 43 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 26 km northeast of Jijel, Algeria

17 Jul 2020 08:51

| 4.2 |

60km / 37mi

|

35 weeks ago

|

69 km / 43 miles

| Western Mediterranean, 26 km northeast of Jijel, Algeria

July 15, 2020 12:45

| 4.0 |

12 km / 7.5 miles

|

35 weeks ago

|

53km / 33mi

| 14 km NE of El Eulma, Setif, Algeria

January 24, 2020 07:24

| 5.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

1 year 8 weeks ago

|

21 km / 13 miles

| 21 km southwest of Jijel, Algeria Map of previous earthquakes

Try our free app!

Support us – help us upgrade our services!

We really love working to bring you the latest volcanoes and earthquakes data from around the world. Maintaining our free website and apps, however, requires significant time and resources. We need funding to increase the hardware and software capacity as well as the support of our editorial team. We aim to provide continuous service wherever an earthquake or volcano erupts, and your donation can make it happen! Every donation would be greatly appreciated. If you find the information useful and want to support our team in integrating more features, writing great content, and in upgrading our software and hardware, please make a donation (PayPal or credit card payment online).

Planned Features:

Weather reports, tsunami alerts, design upgrades, faster response, thanks to your previous donations, these features have been added recently: earthquake archives from 1900 onwards, additional seismic data sources, enhanced English content, download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the Fastest online seismic and volcanic alerts: Android | Thank you!





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos