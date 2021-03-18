Earthquake information: Weak Mag. 2.7 Earthquake – Esmeralda County, 120 miles southeast of Carson, Nevada, USA, Thursday, March 18, 2021 10:39 AM (GMT -7)





Weak earthquake of 2.7 magnitude at a depth of 11 km

Mar 18 17:50 UTC: First to report: USGS 11 minutes later. March 18 17:51: The depth of the Hypocenter was recalculated from 12.5 to 14.2 km (7.8 to 8.8 miles). Corrected epicenter location 2.5 km (1.5 mi) southwest towards 18 Mar 18: 16: magnitude recalculated from 2.8 to 2.7. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 14.2 to 11.4 km (8.8 to 7.1 miles). 18 March 18:26: The depth of the hypocenter’s center was recalculated from 11.4 to 11.3 km (7.1 to 7 miles).

Date and time: March 18, 2021 17:39:00 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Thursday, March 18, 2021 10:39 a.m. (GMT -7) Size: 2.7 Depth: 11.3 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 38.1492 ° N / 117.9648 ° W (Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA) Nearest volcano: Long Valley (95 km / 59 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 30 km (18 mi) southeast of Mina (population: 155) -> Watch Earthquakes nearby! 65 km (40 mi) west of Tonopah (Population: 2,480) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) south of Hawthorne (population: 3,270) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 193 km (120 miles) southeast of Carson (pop: 54,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 197 km (122 mi) southeast of Fernley (Lyon County) (population: 19,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 213 km (132 mi) NE Clovis (California) (Pop: 104200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 218 km (136 miles) southeast of Sparks (pop: 96100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 222 km (138 miles) south of Reno (pop: 241400) -> See earthquakes nearby! 223 km (139 mi) northeast Fresno (California) (population: 52,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 227 km (141 mi) northeast of Madeira (California) (Population: 64,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! And oh there in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clouds scattered 10.5 ° C (51 ° F), humidity: 38%, winds: 3 m / s (6 knots) from SSE Primary data source: USGS (USGS) Estimated Outgoing : 7.1 × 108 joules (197 kWh, equivalent to 0.169 tons of TNT). Further information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 2.711 km Nevada, USA USGSM 2.711 km NEVADA, USAEMSCUser Reports this earthquake (1) At magnitude 2.7, this earthquake may have been felt near the epicenter and under calm conditions.

Las Vegas / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 sec

