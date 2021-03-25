The U.S. has seen tremendous growth in hate crimes against Asia since the pandemic began





Last week, a gunman began killing in Atlanta, sparking national anger and conversation over the rise of racism against Asian Americans. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Six of the victims were of East Asian descent and police are investigating the racist motivation for the killings. Since the beginning of the Covid crisis, hate crimes against Chinese, Koreans, Vietnamese and other Asian Americans have increased in the US. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



