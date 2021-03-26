The Scottish Prime Minister is offering a 4% pay rise to NHS staff





Scottish politics has dominated the queue over Alex Salmond for the past week, but in the eleventh hour, before the Scottish parliament broke up ahead of the upcoming elections, an announcement has been made about the NHS pay. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The Scottish Government is providing 154,000 NHS staff including nurses, a four per cent delayed pay rise. It is a topic that has dominated the first day of the campaign in Scotland, and has inevitably made comparisons with a one per cent offer to NHS staff in England. ——- Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

