



Parliamentarians have renewed the powers of the government’s emergency coronavirus for another six months. Laws give ministers the power to gather in groups to commit a crime or travel abroad in detention. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

There was a big revolt by conservatives in the background who believe the measures are too draconian and no longer necessary. Their concern was heightened when the prime minister suggested that he could support the use of coronavirus passports to go to puberty. But the government easily won the vote, backed by Labor MPs. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source