Global Earthquake Report for Friday, 26th March 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery

Friday, March 26, 2021 18:20

18:20 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on March 26, 2021

Summary: 3 earthquakes 5.0+, 47 earthquakes 4.0+, 136 earthquakes 3.0+, 239 earthquakes 2.0+ (425 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 3 earthquakes, 4+: 47 earthquakes, 3+: 136 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 239 earthquakes no earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 5.5 x 1013 Joules (15.2 GWh), equivalent 13,065 tons of TNT or 0.8 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.8 North Atlantic earthquake, 96 km northeast of Les Abymes, Guadeloupe, March 26, 2021, 12 : 51 am (GMT -4) # 2: 5.2 China earthquake, 133 km southeast of Leh, India, March 26, 2021, 7:38 pm (GMT +8) # 3: 5.0 North Pacific earthquake, Guatemala, 90 km south West Acagutla, El Salvador, March 25, 2021 10:06 PM (GMT -6) # 4: 4.9 North Atlantic earthquake, 72 km northeast of Le Mole, Guadeloupe, March 26, 2021 9:19 am (GMT-4) # 5 : 4.9 Solomon Sea earthquake, 146 km south of Arawa, North Solomon, Papua New Guinea, March 27, 2021 2:46 am (GMT +11) No. 6: 4.8 North h Pacific earthquake, 246 km east of Korilsk, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, Mar 26, 2021 9:36 AM (GMT +10) # 7: 4.8 The Southern Ocean earthquake Quiet, 176 km northwest of Jayapura, Papua, Indonesia, March 26, 2021 8:40 PM (GMT +9) # 8: 4.8 Bering Sea earthquake, 157 miles southwest of Unalaska, Aleutians West (California), Alaska, USA, Mar 26, 2021 5:41 a.m. (GMT -9) # 9: 4.7 Mindanao-C earthquake, 76 km west of Cotabato City, Philippines, March 26, 2021 5:03 a.m. (GMT +8) # 10: 4.7 Banda C earthquake, Indonesia, 223 km northeast of Luspalos, Lotem, East Timor, March 26, 2021 8:11 a.m. (GMT +9) Earthquakes reported: # 1: 5.8 North Atlantic earthquake, 96 km northeast of Les Abymes, Guadeloupe, March 26, 2021 12 : 51 a.m. (GMT -4) – 155 Reports # 2: 5.0 Earthquake North Pacific, Guatemala 90 km southwest of Akagutla, El Salvador, March 25, 2021 10:06 p.m. (GMT -6) – 4 Reports # 3: Earthquake 2.9 12 km southeast of Citta di Castello, Perugia, Umbria, Italy, March 26, 2021 6:32 am (GMT +1) – 4 Reports No. 4: 3.4 earthquake 13 miles southwest of hot springs, Val River County, Sue Dakota, United States America, March 26, 2021 8:52 a.m. (GMT -6) – 4 Reports No. 5: 4.2 Gulf of California earthquake, 17 km southeast of Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, March 26, 2021 10:09 a.m. (GMT) (-7) – Two Reports No. 6: 3.9 Departamento de Tafi del Valle, 69 km southwest of Tucuman, Departamento de Capital, Tucuman, Argentina, March 25, 2021 10:22 pm (GMT -3) – Two reports # 7: 2.4 earthquake North Atlantic Ocean, 126 km southwest of Portimao, Faro, Portugal, March 26, 2021 12:38 a.m. (GMT -1) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on Friday morning, March 26, 2021 at 10:09 a.m. local time near Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismic Service (SSN). … Read all A 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred just 11 minutes ago 44 kilometers north of Poso, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. … Read all A 4.3-magnitude earthquake happened just 10 minutes ago 94 kilometers southeast of Bitung, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. … Read all An early morning moderate magnitude 4.9 earthquake was reported near Bowen, South Bougainville, North Solomon, Papua New Guinea. … Read all Just 14 minutes ago, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake occurred near Tonopah, Nye County, Nevada, USA. The tremor was recorded early on Friday morning, March 26, 2021 at 6:34 a.m. local time, 6.2 miles below the surface. … read everything

