



It has been described as a "public emergency in the face of our health".

More than 14,000 prisoners in England and Wales have tested positive for Covid-19. The Ministry of Justice has imposed harsh blocking measures to protect prisoners and staff, but has seen some inmates closed for 23 hours a day. A new report by the Zahid Mubar Board of Trustees suggests that the measures have had a detrimental effect on the mental health of prisoners. We have this exclusive report.



