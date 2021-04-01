Uncategorized
Hong Kong’s main activists have been found guilty of protesting – BBC News
Seven of Hong Kong’s most important pro-democracy campaigns have been tried two years ago for illegal assemblies linked to huge demonstrations. Media mogul Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee were among those responsible for organizing the unauthorized march. All seven pleaded not guilty, but are now in jail. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
