Uncategorized
The Royal Family responds to the death of Prince Philip
The Royal Family has rushed to gather around the Queen and thank the citizens for their “absolutely amazing tribute” to the Duke of Edinburgh. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Prince Andrew made a rare public appearance at a special service at the Royal Lodge in Windsor – while Princess Royal said her father was “my teacher, my assistant and my critic” – she described it as an honor and privilege to continue helping many organizations. he was involved with that. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]