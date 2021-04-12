A strong earthquake shakes the volcano islands. There is no threat from the Pacific tsunami





The epicenter of the strong earthquake was 600 miles south of Tokyo in the Japanese Volcanic Islands. Photo: USGS

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the volcano islands not long ago in the Pacific Ocean; The earthquake was not strong enough to create a regional or Pacific tsunami threat.

The earthquake occurred at 3:08 UTC, 5:08 PM IST, 11:08 PM ET at 22.663 degrees N / 142.956 degrees E at an exceptional depth of 94 miles.

The Volcano Islands, also known as the Io Islands, are a group of three volcanic islands south of the Ogasawara Islands in Japan approximately 600 miles south of Tokyo. Islands within this island arc include Kita Iwo Jima, Iwo Jima, and Minami Iwo Jima. Iwo Jima became famous in the Battle of Iwo Jima in January / February 1945, during which he lost more than 40,000 Japanese and American lives. The iconic photograph of six US Marines was raised flying the American flag over one of these volcanic islands.

While the islands are rich in history, they also have a rich geological history, as they are located near the “Ring of Fire” on the boundaries of the Pacific Plate and the Philippine Plate. In this part of the Pacific Ocean, the Pacific Plate slopes westward under the Philippine Plate, creating an area where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

The Volcano Islands of Japan contain active volcanoes, including this one. A volcanic eruption in 2015 buried much of this island under lava. Only a small portion of the western coast is not covered by recent pyroclastic flows. Photo: Geospatial Information Authority of Japan

Earlier in the day, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 also jolted the Mariana Islands area, south of the Volcano Islands. North Guam, the Northern Mariana Island region is also seismically active. No damage has been reported in neighboring Saipan from this earthquake. An average 4.6 earthquake struck near Saipan just 6 days ago, and no damage has been reported from this earthquake either.

Despite the earthquake, it does not appear that a volcanic eruption is imminent on these islands at this time.

