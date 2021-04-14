Images of a bodycam released during the police murder of Daunte Wright





Daunte Wright, 20, is at least the third death of a black man in at least 2016 at a police meeting in and around Minneapolis in 2016, after Philando Castile was shot in Falcon Heights in 2016 and George Floyd was killed. Last year in Minneapolis. Wright's death and the release of a video from the officer's body camera have sparked raw emotions in downtown Brooklyn, 10 miles from the scene of the trial in which former Minneapolis police officer accused Derek Chauvin of killing Floyd last year. The city police chief said the officer who shot Wright – identified by other authorities as Kim Potter – appeared to be mistaken for his gun with a Taser, and is on administrative leave. Demonstrators gathered near the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Monday night for the second night in a row, shouting "no justice, no peace" along with the noise of the conflict. The police threw tear gas and guns zorabiatzea disperse demonstrators, local authorities said they were defying a cover. And protesters threw "bottles, fireworks, bricks and other bullets at public safety officials," according to a tweet from Operation Safety Net, a joint effort by local agencies to ensure public safety at the Chauvin trial. In addition to dispersing the protesters, authorities responded to numerous allegations of breach and robbery. About 40 arrests were made, said Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer.



