Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.0 earthquake – Aegean Sea, 15 km northeast of Fira, Nomos Cycladon, South Aegean Sea, Greece, on April 20 11:21 am (GMT +3)

April 20 08:27 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 5 minutes Apr 20 08:27: Now using data updates from NOA … [show all] … April 20 08:30: Volume recalculated from 4.0 to 3.9.20 April 08:35: Volume recalculated from 3.9 to 4.0. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 10.0 to 10.5 km (6.2 to 6.5 miles). Epicenter location corrected 2.3 km (1.5 mi) towards ENE 20 Apr 09:17: The epicenter depth was recalculated from 10.5 to 10.4 km (6.5 to 6.5 mi).

Date and time: April 20, 2021 08:21:55 UTC – Local time at epicenter: April 20 11:21 a.m. (GMT +3) Strength: 4 Depth: 10.4 km Axis center latitude / longitude: 36.5273 ° N / 25.5272 ° E (Aegean Sea, Greece) Nearest volcano: Colombo (1 km / 1 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 13 km (8 mi) northeast of Monolithos (Population: 181) -> See nearby earthquakes! 15 km (9 miles) northeast of Fira (pop: 2380) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 66 km (41 miles) southeast of Naxos (pop: 7070) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 70 km (44 mi) southeast of Paros (Population: 5,290) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 74 km (46 mi) west of Astypalaia (population: 1,130) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 99 km (61 mi) ESE of Adamantas (population: 1,350) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 138 km (86 mi)) north of Heraklion (population: 137,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 160 km (99 miles) north of Rethymnon (population: 32,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 176 km (109 mi) northeast of Crete (population: 53,900)) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 227 km (141 miles) southeast of Athens (Population: 664,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 27 km (17 mi) south of Ios Island (Population: 1860) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 136 km (85 mi) northeast of Crete (population: 623100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: few clouds 16.1 ° C (61 ° F), humidity: 59%, winds: 9 m / s (18 knots) of W Primary data source: NOA (National Athena Observatory) Rated outgoing energy: 6.3 × 1010 joules (17.5 MWh, equivalent to 15.1 tons of TNT) More information

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 4.010.4 km18 Km NNE of Santorini, Greece NOA4.310 km Dodecanese Islands, Greece GFZ4.02 km DODECANESE ISLANDS, GREECEEMSC3.95 km MEDITERRANEAN SEA, GREECE KOERI-RETMC3.910 km This Mediterranean Sea, km is the White Sea The Mediterranean, Greece.

Γι Γιαλός / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5s: He was lying in bed and suddenly I felt a strong jolt and heard a creaking but it only lasted a few seconds one user found this interesting.

Εξο Γιαλός / Mild tremor (MMI IV) / 2-5s: He was lying on the bed and suddenly felt a strong shock and heard a creaking but it lasted only a few seconds

Marya / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration

Didim (180.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / vibration and rolling / 15-20 seconds (reported with our app)

Oia Santorini / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 sec

Finikia, Santorini / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, Shaking / Very short

ΙΟΣ (ΝΗΣΟΣ) / weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 1-2 sec

Kamari / Soft Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 2-5 seconds

223 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

