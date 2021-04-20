George Floyd: Will the trial of Derek Chauvin change the U.S. police? – BBC Newsnight





Derek Chauvin's trial jury accused of killing George Floyd last year has withdrawn to measure the verdict.

Security has been deployed around a court building in the U.S. city of Minneapolis, which is protected by wire, high barriers and armed National Guard soldiers. How will Derek Chauvin's trial – and his verdict – affect the way the US controls it? Aleem Maqbool reported.

