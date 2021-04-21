Uncategorized
One day in India there has been the largest increase in coronavirus deaths
India’s health system and other key services are on the verge of collapse, as the second coronavirus wave that launched in mid-March was violated at a devastating rate across the country. On April 21, the country saw the largest increase in daily infections and deaths since the pandemic began – 295,041 new Covid-19 cases and 2,023 deaths – while hospitals are pushing patients away and demanding more oxygen, desperate families are demanding beds and medicines on social media. #CNN #New.
