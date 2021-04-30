San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United: Three Questions





San Jose Earthquakes will face one of two Eastern Conference rivals in 2021 on Saturday, when they host DC United in PayPal Park. Prior to the clash, I checked in with Jason Anderson from the Black and Red United Soccer website in SB Nation’s DMV District. Thank you so much to Jason for taking the time to answer my questions!

Center Line Soccer Black and Red United asks:

1. It’s a new era for DC United, who has a new coach for the first time in nearly a decade. How’s it going so far and can you draw a basic diagram of how the team will play?

The Hernán Losada era still looks very fresh, and for the vast majority of fans, we really only have two data points to go ahead in terms of actual performance. I would say things are generally going well, especially in the context that Losada got into in terms of the number of players who lost a lot of their pre-season period due to surgery for old injuries. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Losada has attracted the crowd, and he is very clear in his philosophy as well as how far United needs to go to really embody him on the field.

As far as this technique translates, United are a very stressful team first and foremost. They want to use their pressure on the ball to be the hallmark of any given game, and from there they want to attack quickly and with numbers. They are direct, but not a long ball team. It relies more on the idea of ​​looking for the front pass whenever possible, and getting the ball to run at full speed. They’ll likely get set up in 3-4-2-1, and Losada has assured that he wants this style to be something they practice at home or off the ground.

2. The goals have been at a premium over the capital recently. Have they addressed this problem and is it expected to be the best option for them this season?

United tried to tackle the dismal scoring record last year in a number of different ways. Losada is clearly the biggest move in the division, and he has come from Beerschot with his team at the top of the Belgian League in terms of goals scored.

They’ve also done a few moves on the list. Last year, the team felt a severe shortage of options up front, and as a result they moved on to add four new forwards. Nigel Robertha, TAM’s takeover of Levski Sofia, is the most likely of them all, and with doubts over Ola Kamara’s availability, he might start his first MLS Championship on Erik Sorga tomorrow night. Losada appears to have shined for Adrien Perez as well, while Kimarni Smith scored twice in the first round in the pre-season period and always seemed ready to contribute too.

Asking which of these players should lead the team in scoring is a tough one. Kamara has more proven lineage, but has struggled to stay healthy since his return to MLS and may not be adept enough at pressuring opponents to thrive under Losada. Robertsha was torn apart in Bulgaria, but does being great in Europa League No. 23 translate to MLS success? It is possible that Edison Flores will emerge as a blanket threat to goals and assist, but we are still waiting for his first “great” performance in a United shirt.

3. United seem to be swinging between tough seasons and very bad seasons. With the advent of a bad season that led to a real change in the season, what do you think the club’s real expectations for this season?

The DCU rollercoaster is real. There is a perception that United have been totally terrible for 10 years in a row, but in fact they have seasons that they looked legit (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018) and also seasons in which they were hopeless (2013, 2017, 2020). The middle seasons, like 2019, were still decent in terms of points, but the reason nobody can remember is that the squad was a chore to watch.

I think United fans accepted the Losada ruling that it would take a few months to finish the stylistic approach. He asked for patience, and with good reason: The team has lost some of its most important players to injury, and the tactical shift involved here is really day and night. So, expectations at this point are very realistic. I think the correct way to measure this team throughout the spring is to look at how well they’ve implemented the Losada system.

In other words, 2021 looks like a preparatory year. Demonstrating a new, serious identity is more important than the capital being ranked seventh or eighth in the East. United would certainly have the ability to participate in the qualifiers if most of their best players could produce (this list, when you are in good health, is very deep), but if the transformation into a real team in Losada takes until, say, August, They may run. Finished.

what do you think? Leave a comment below.

