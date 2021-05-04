Connect with us

Mexico City’s overpass has killed 23 people – BBC News

At least 23 people have been killed and dozens injured when a subway subway crashed in Mexico City while riding a train, officials said. Several train carriages plunged into the ground, crushing at least one car, on the full track below. Rescue workers and firefighters are still searching for the survivors. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the cause of the accident is still being investigated, but it appears a beam has given way. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

