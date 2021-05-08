Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, San Jose Earthquakes 2





Before Wondowski’s late-night tournaments, the three points looked like they belonged to RSL and the headlines belonged to Rubio Rubin. New from his first two NBA goals last week, Robben opened the scoring on Friday with a spectacular kick on the bike. Instead, it was Wondolowski, extending his record as the all-time best goalscorer for MLS to 168 goals that once again proved crucial.

The match got off to a head start when Damir Krylach got yellow after less than a minute due to a blunder at Florian Gongworth. The match settled from there and the hosts got a good beat, as Justin Miram came close to opening the scoring in the 16th minute when his shot hit the wood.

RSL got his reward in the 43rd minute, as the newcomer continued his brilliant start in life in MLS. First goal weekend MLS was the favorite of AT&T Goal of the Week, with Robin scoring a bike kick to give his team the lead just before halftime.

The home side seemed particularly eager to consolidate their lead early in the second half, with a shot by Andrew Brady that missed the target in the 46th minute. The likes of Meram and Kreilach came close to scoring the second RSL goal, but either missed the net or watched JT Marcinkowski block.

Ultimately, the earthquakes made their way into the second half. The search for the equalizer really began in the last 15 minutes, with Carlos Fierro’s shot in the 78th minute that passed one of the team’s best chances. Ultimately, these efforts were rewarded when substitute Wondolovsky scored a remarkable goal from a rebound to equalize the score in the 83rd minute.

Wendolowski doubled the lead after just four minutes by finishing another at close range after receiving a cross from Fierro. Earthquakes then did enough in defense to explore RSL’s attempts to find an equalizer, and walked away with their third victory in 2021.

