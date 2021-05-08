Dozens of French boats protest jersey with UK for fishing rights – BBC News





About 60 French fishing boats have taken to the streets of Jersey's largest port in a protest over access to the island's waters. Two Royal Navy ships were sent to deal with a possible blockade of St Helier and France responded by sending two patrol ships on its own. Under the Brexit trade agreement, only French crews with a fishing history in the area are eligible for a license. The French say these licenses have unagreed limits and conditions. Huw Edwards is featured on BBC News's Ten News, Robert Hall in Jersey and Jean Mackenzie in Normandy.

