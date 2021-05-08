Covid crisis in India: Relatives of untrained victims are taking medical duties in Uttar Pradesh





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under further pressure to impose a strict blockade across the country, as the rise in coronavirus cases shows no sign of remaining under control.

Hospitals in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai are on the verge of rupture, but in many remote rural areas the situation is even worse. about a quarter of a billion people live in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state. Medical resources are scarce, and Mandakini Gahlot reported that families have turned the living room into a temporary clinic to care for sick relatives at home.



