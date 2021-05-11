Will MPs have a choice between a Brexit deal or a delay?





There are 44 days left for Brexit, if you think Theresa May. But if you believe the main Brexit negotiator dealing with Brussels, you may not. It seems that no agreement will be removed as an option and MPs will have a choice between the agreement and the delay. More votes will be cast tomorrow on the progress of Brexit, and Ms. May will face another possible defeat at the hands of the Brexiteer Conservatives. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

