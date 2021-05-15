Israel destroys the Gaza Tower, which houses foreign media – BBC News





A block of Gaza towers, inhabited by media organizations, including The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera, plus numerous offices and apartments, has collapsed after being hit by an Israeli strike. The building was previously evacuated by the owner after Israel received a warning before the attack, Reuters news agency reports. In a statement released shortly after, the Israeli military said the building contained military assets owned by Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that governs Gaza. Earlier, at least 10 people were killed, including children, in a strike at a refugee camp in Gaza, according to officials. Hamas has fired dozens of rockets at Israeli cities, killing one man near Tel Aviv.

