Remember the eruption of Mount St. Helens 41 years ago





The deadliest volcanic eruption in US history occurred in Washington state on May 18, 1980, killing 57 people.

Skamania County, Washington – Editor’s Note: The above video commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Mount St.Helens volcano’s eruption was originally broadcast in May 2020.

It was shortly after 8:30 a.m. on May 18, 1980, when Mount St. Helen’s volcano in Washington state erupted.

The volcanic eruption quickly became the deadliest in US history, killing 57 people. The destruction caused more than $ 1 billion in damage.

The first sign of an eruption was recorded on March 20, 1980, when a magnitude 4.2 earthquake triggered avalanches in parts of the volcano, according to the US Geological Survey. Between then and May 18, more than 2,800 earthquakes were recorded at the volcano. Swelling began to develop on the left side of the volcano.

A 5.1 earthquake on May 18 struck the mountain, causing an explosion of bulge and landslide below the mountain. Once the swelling disappeared, the volcanic magma system was decompressed and the top of the mountain blew up, according to the USGS.

Ash, rocks and hot gases were emitted into the air. Ash covered the northwestern Pacific Ocean and spread to 11 states and Canada.

The explosion lowered the mountain’s height by 1,314 feet.

An autopsy showed that most of the people killed in the volcanic eruption may have died from suffocation after inhaling hot ash, according to the US Geological Survey.

In addition to the human lives lost, an estimated 7,000 large game animals have also been killed – such as deer, elk, and bears. Birds and small mammals have also died.

The eruption caused damage to nearly 230 square miles of land around the volcano, according to the USDA Forest Service. The US Geological Survey reported that the bombing destroyed 158 miles of highways, 200 homes, and 15 miles or railroads.

Washington state has removed about 900,000 tons of ash from highways and roads, according to the US Geological Survey. The International Trade Commission put the total cost of damage and reconstruction efforts from the eruption at an estimated $ 1.1 billion.

Mount St. Helens is still active

Seismic activity around Mount St. Helens subsided after the mid-1980s.

According to the USGS, the region has experienced the fewest earthquakes since the eruption ended in the early 2000s.

Then, on September 23, 2004, the frequency of earthquakes increased and a new formation was reported on the southeast margin of Lavadome 1980-1986, according to the US Geological Survey.

By September 26, 2004, scientists warned of an increased chance of erupting from the dome.

The eruptions began on October 1, 2004, sending ash and gases into the air. Five explosions occurred around October 5 of that year.

Two other “significant” explosions occurred in 2005, the last of which was on 8 March.

Mount St. Helens remains the most active volcano in the Cascade mountain range. Among the volcanoes in the neighboring United States, they are most likely to erupt in the future and even in “our lives,” according to the US Geological Survey. However, it is unlikely that a major avalanche or side eruption like the one that occurred in the 1980’s was caused by a deep crater.

