



An average earthquake of 5.2 magnitude at a depth of 191 km

May 19 09:25 UTC: First to report: NCS after 7 minutes.

Update Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 09:30

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Yolotun, Soloten, Mari, Turkmenistan

5.2 May 19 earthquake 2:18 pm (GMT +5)

The Indian National Center of Seismology (NCS) reported that Turkmenistan was rocked near Yulotun, Ulotun, Mary, by a magnitude 5.2 earthquake just 12 minutes ago, and the quake struck at an average depth of 190.9 km below the epicenter near Yulotun, Oloton. , Mary, Turkmenistan, early in the afternoon, Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 2:18 pm local time. The strength of the earthquake may have softened its great relative depth below the surface, making it feel weak in absolute terms. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Extremely weak tremors were felt including Yolöten (population 37,700) located 48 km from the epicenter, Murgab (population 13,200) 78 km away, Permali (population 75,800) 85 km away, Mary (population. 114,700) away 93 km, Mary (114,700) 93 km, and ferns (46,500) 113 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Date and time: May 19, 2021 09:18:00 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 2:18 PM (GMT +5) Size: 5.2 Depth: 190.9 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 36.8672 Degree North / 62.3587 degrees H (Mari, Turkmenistan) Nearby towns and cities: 48 km (30 mi) south of Yolotun (population: 37700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 78 km (48 mi) southeast of Margab (Population: 13200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 85 km (53 mi) southeast of Permali (Population: 75,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 93 km (58 miles) south of Mary (Population: 114,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 93 km (58 mi) SSE of Mary (population: 114,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 113 km (70 mi) ENE of Sarakhs (Razavi Khorasan, Iran) (Population: 46,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 174 km (108) miles) ESE of Tejen (Ahal) (population: 67,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 268 km (166 mi) southwest of Turkmenabat (Lebap) (Population: 234,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 274 km (170 mi) WSW of Atamyrat (Lebap) (Population: 33,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 371 km (231 mi) ESE of Ashgabat (Population: 727,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Cl ear Sky 36.5 ° C (98 F), humidity: 6%, wind: 6 m / s (12 kts) from NNW Primary data source: NCS (National Center for Seismology) Estimated outgoing power : 4 x 1012 joules (1.11 gigawatt hours, 951 tons of TNT equivalent) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Depth location Source 5.2191 km 376 km ESE of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan NCSU reports for this earthquake (1)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Kabul (663.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 sec

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 16 km2 (= 6 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 7 kilometers (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, most recent first (0 earthquakes so far, updated frequently): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

