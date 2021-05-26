The EU has agreed new sanctions on Belarus after the plane was arrested – BBC News





The EU has decided to ban Belarusian airlines from diverting flights from the European skies on Sunday to Minsk and arresting a dissident journalist. At a meeting in Brussels, the leaders of the 27 member states also told EU companies not to fly over Belarus, and ordered more economic sanctions. Roman Protasevich, 26, was on a flight from Greece to Lithuania as a result of an alleged bomb threat. Western countries have accused Belarus of hijacking a Ryanair plane.

The video of Mr Protasevich released on Monday by Belarusian authorities appears to have been violently recorded since his arrest at Minsk airport. In the clip, the journalist said he was in good health and confessed to the crimes allegedly reported by the Belarusian state. But activists, including the country's main opposition leaders, criticized the video and suggested that Mr. Protasevich was under pressure to accept the evil.



