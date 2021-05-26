Meet women who take on the Taliban in Afghanistan





When the latest U.S. and NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the country's women and girls are raising concerns.

There has been a wave of attacks on prominent women over the past month as peace talks between the government and the Taliban move. And fears are growing over the past 20 years that women's weak gains are at risk of being reversed.



