The impact of the earthquake on the largest volcano in Oregon





An earthquake swarm is happening around Mount Hood in Oregon right now. Photo: USGS

As Southern California continues to shake and vibrate from an earthquake swarm that has produced more than 1,000 earthquakes over the past seven days, a new swarm is now affecting Oregon’s largest volcano: Mount Hood. Last week, 67 earthquakes struck the southern flank of the stratovolcano. Of all the earthquakes, the strongest were the 3.9 that struck just before 9 p.m.

The US Geological Survey’s (USGS) Cascading Volcano Observatory (CVO) monitors volcanoes in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Although they classified Mount Hood as a “highly potential hazard,” CVO did not change the volcano’s alert level nor the volcano’s flight color code. As such, the current volcano alert level is simply “Normal” and the aviation color code is “Green”.

In a statement about the 3.9 earthquake and the total swarm, CVO writes, “The swarm was preceded by several earthquakes in the hour preceding M 3.9, and dozens of aftershocks occurred with low event rates in a manner typical of major earthquake sequences. The characteristics and location of the main shock are consistent with previous swarms in the Mount Hood region. , including M 4.5 on June 29, 2002, which was located 1 mile east of M 3.9. The aftershocks are likely to last for hours or days, and one may feel some of them.”

Mount Hood is reflected in Mirror Lake in Oregon. Photo: US Department of Transportation/Federal Highway Administration

CVO also said: “At this time, seismologists at the Cascades Volcano Observatory and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network do not believe this swarm indicates a change in volcanic hazard at Mount Hood, but they will continue to monitor the swarm and will issue further updates as status safeguards.”

An earthquake swarm, according to the USGS, is a series of mostly small earthquakes with no identified main shock. Swarms are usually short-lived, but they can last for days, weeks, or sometimes even months. Often they are repeated in the same locations. Most locust swarms are associated with geothermal activity. Swarms are usually not related to aftershocks. Aftershocks are a series of earthquakes that occur after a major shock has occurred on a fault. Aftershocks occur near the fault zone where the main shock rupture occurred and are part of the “resetting process” after the main fault slip. Aftershocks become less frequent over time, although they can last for days, weeks, months, or even years for a very major major shock.

Mount Hood is the largest volcano in Oregon and the highest mountain in the state. It was formed by a Pacific Coast subduction zone in the Pacific Northwest, located about 50 miles east and southeast of Portland. Mount Hood is 1,240 feet tall; The highlands are home to 12 named glaciers and snowfields. While the USGS has described the volcano as “potentially active,” the mountain is currently considered unofficially dormant.

