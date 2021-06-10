Cooper Landing Lakes hold clues about the region’s earthquakes





Lake Kenai is very calm. But right after the 1964 Good Friday earthquake, the lake was hit by a tsunami that washed away the bridge there and left plump layers of sediment.

These layers are useful today for scientists looking to learn more about past and future earthquakes.

Like Peter Heisler. He is a research geologist with the Alaska-based US Geological Survey. He spoke to a crowd at Cooper Landing this week about his research on earthquakes in the area.

“It was actually studies of the 1964 earthquake that gave birth to modern seismologists,” he said.

Seismic investigators want to learn more about when large earthquakes occur, in part to prepare for the future. Engineers need to learn more about how the earth shakes so they can build infrastructure that is up to the task.

One way to get this information is through paleontology.

“Paleo means ancient, and ‘seismology’ means earthquakes. So it understands the frequency of ancient earthquakes by studying lakes,” Heisler said.

Sediments on the sides of lakes, such as Kenai Lake, vibrate during large earthquakes. Then it floats to the bottom and settles in layers.

Geologists can extract cores from the bottom of those lakes to get snapshots of events that have taken place nearby, in the last 90 years or so. They do this by sticking what is essentially a long pipe into the ground to get a cross-section of the rock layers.

They can also use so-called “chirps,” which release sound waves to reflect the different layers beneath the bottoms of lakes.

“The one thing we really like about ’em is that they have annual plating,” Heisler said. They are often called varves, and they look a lot like tree rings. You have roughly an annual record of sedimentation in a lake, based on these things.”

Drake Singleton is a Mendenhall Fellow at the US Geological Survey. He said the information is really helpful.

While geologists cannot predict exactly when earthquakes will occur, they can use the information to develop hazard maps for engineering purposes.

“As frightening as it is to go through an earthquake of this magnitude and intense shaking, these events are really good tools for us to understand the response to geology,” Singleton said.

The search is not without logistical challenges.

“Last year, we were digging in this part of the lake, and we actually got a fish inside our core tube,” Heisler said.

The Geological Survey will transport cores from Lake Kenai and Skylac to a laboratory to learn more about the 2018 South Central earthquake.

Much of the cores taken in the past are stored in the old Sam’s Club building in Anchorage, Heissler said. He said that this basic library includes a section of the first well discovered in Prudhoe Bay.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos