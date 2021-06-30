Kim Jong Un says error in COVID protocols caused a ‘serious incident’: NPR





footprint Central Korean News Agency / Korean News Service through AP

Central Korean News Agency / Korean News Service through AP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has publicly attacked senior officials, saying their failure to implement the policies required to fight the pandemic properly had caused a “serious incident”. But he did not say exactly what the incident was, nor did he oppose the country’s official line, which is that there has not been a single COVID-19 infection so far. Given the rudimentary state of North Korea’s health care system and its history of fighting pandemics, experts doubt this claim. Kim formally rebuked “incompetence and irresponsibility”, which he said had led to unspecified “grave consequences”, in a meeting of the Politburo of the Workers’ Party. That group includes about 20 senior officials of the ruling party, plus 10 other alternate members. Recently last week, North Korea reported to the World Health Organization that there was not a single case of COVID-19, although it admits it has tested only about 30,000 people in a country with more than 25 million inhabitants. State media said Senior officials failed to take “various measures as required by the protracted campaign to prevent the state emergency epidemic.” Some observers realized that policies that were not implemented to Kim’s satisfaction may have been sought by, but not directly related to, efforts to combat the pandemic. The meeting at which Kim also spoke saw a reshuffle of staff within senior parties and government institutions. This move prompted him speculation that some senior officials were punished for the “serious incident”, although state media did not name specific officials by name. Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the North Korean University of Studies in Seoul, noted that the last time North Korea admitted a suspected explosion of COVID-19 was last July, when a person who were defective in South Korea entered the North and entered the city of Kaesong. The whole town was quarantined for almost three weeks, but no infection was ever confirmed. “If this ‘big crisis’ was a COVID infection or a suspected infection,” Yang said, “North Korea would have completely blocked the region, but we are not seeing any such sign.” makes him think the infection scenario is unlikely. Yang also noted that Kim has publicly acknowledged that his country is facing another crisis: a lack of food. While food shortages are a chronic condition in the North, in part due to economic mismanagement, the situation has been exacerbated by pandemic closures and poor harvests as a result typhoons last year. “Kim Jong Un may have ordered, for example, the military to release their rice stocks to handle the current emergency,” Yang said. “A delay in the execution of such an order could lead to increased complaints from the people, which would seem to be a serious problem in the eyes of the supreme leader.” The closure of the border and the departure of many foreign diplomatic troops from Pyongyang has left the North even more isolated than usual. “Without a lot of eyes and ears on the ground, it is increasingly difficult to assess the situation,” he said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. “And without their trusted hands, it will be harder to help people in need.” That NPR Eun Gong in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

