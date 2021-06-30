Delhi urges EU nations to consider India vaccines to travel to Europe





With the European Union (EU) forming an EU Digital Certificate framework to facilitate free movement from 1 July, India has urged EU member states to accept Covid-19 vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) or national authorities, such as Covishield and Covaxin, for Indians traveling to Europe, sources said Wednesday. EU resistance to accepting vaccines made by India for its ‘vaccination passport’ has also prompted New Delhi to come up with a policy. Sources said India will start a reciprocal policy when it comes to quarantine exemption. This will mean that if the EU does not accept the Covishield and Covaxin certificates, their certificates will not be accepted here and people from the EU will face mandatory quarantine upon arrival in India. A source said: We have noticed that the EU Digital Covid Certificate framework, to facilitate free movement during the pandemic, will take effect from 1 July. Under this framework, persons vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU. Individual member states also have the flexibility to accept vaccines that are nationally authorized or by the WHO. Sources said Indian officials have asked EU member states to consider individually extending a similar exemption to those who have received Covishield and Covaxin in India and to accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal. The veracity of such certification can be verified on the CoWIN portal, the source said. We have also conveyed to EU member states that India will establish a reciprocal policy for the recognition of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, the source said. Following the announcement by Covishield and Covaxin of their inclusion in the EU Digital Covid Certificate and the recognition of Indian CoWIN vaccination certificates, the Indian health authorities would mutually exclude the EU Member State interested in exempting from compulsory quarantine all those holding EU Digital Covid Certificate. Under the Green Pass scheme, those vaccinated with Covishield are unlikely to be allowed to travel to EU countries. EU countries accept only vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen. Covishield, the Indian version of AstraZeneca, is yet to get their cleanup. So far, only those vaccinated with any of the four Pfizer / BioNTech Comirnaty vaccines, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaxzervria and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen do not face travel restrictions. Without EMA approval, nations importing and administering Covishield will face challenges. India-made Covaxin is awaiting WHO approval for emergency use authorization. On Tuesday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar took up the issue of approving Covishield for a trip to Europe during a meeting with Josep Borell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

