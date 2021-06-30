The WHO calls for unequal access to vaccines for Latin American and Caribbean countries.





BUENOS AIRES While some affluent countries ease coronavirus restrictions, or make plans that in the near future, Latin America and the Caribbean continue to be hit by rising infections and deaths, highlighting large disparities in vaccine access worldwide , officials from the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday. When we see some sort of virus outbreak in countries in the northern hemisphere, for most countries in the region, the end remains a distant future, said Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan-American Health Organization, which is part of the WHO Despite this disturbing picture, only one in 10 people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, she added, calling it an unacceptable situation. Economic inequality, the large informal economy and the difficulty of implementing public health measures in Latin America and the Caribbean have all been major obstacles to contain the coronavirus there, said Ciro Ugarte, PAHO’s director of health emergencies.

New cases continue to rise in many countries in Central America, including Panama and Guatemala; Caribbean, including Cuba and the Dominican Republic; and South America, including Colombia and Brazil. Brazil recently surpassed 500,000 official deaths Covid-19, the second highest number in the world after the United States. About 1 in every 400 Brazilians has died from the virus, but many experts believe the actual death toll could be higher. Home to just over 2.7 percent of the world’s population, Brazil accounts for approximately 13 percent of the registered victims, and the situation there is not easing. Now in addition to a worsening situation, countries in the region need to prepare for conditions that could lead to a further increase in cases, including hurricane season and flu season further south, both of which come at a time when measures of social distance have been relaxed “Coronavirus variants have been discovered across the region, with 14 countries in the United States detecting cases of the Delta variant, creating more urgency to vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Drs. Etienne. She added that inoculation could be encouraged in part through donations from developed countries. Although there is not yet good data on how all vaccines stand against Delta, some widely used shots, including those made by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, appear to retain most of their effectiveness against the Delta variant. suggests research.

Eighty-five percent of gunshots that have gone to guns worldwide have been administered in high- and middle-income countries, according to the Our World in Data at Oxford University project. Only 0.3 percent of doses are administered in low-income countries. The less affluent countries are relying on a vaccine-sharing deal called Covax, which aims to provide two billion doses by the end of the year. On Wednesday, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said the United States was sending 2.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Colombia, part of President Bidens’s promise to send doses to vaccine-desperate countries. “Access to Covid-19 vaccines should not be a privilege for some, but a right that we all share,” said Dr. Etienne. For now, the Delta variant remains largely associated with travelers to Latin America and the Caribbean, and community broadcasting has been limited, said Jairo Mndez, a PAHO regional viral disease adviser. The link between travelers and the rise of infections from variants prompted PAHO to call on governments with a high rate of variants to restrict travel from one country to another, or even close their borders altogether. Now may not be the ideal time for travel, especially in places with active outbreaks or where hospital capacity may be limited, said Dr. Etienne. Dan Levin contributed to the reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/30/world/americas/latin-america-covid-vaccine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos