



Celebrating 25 Years of Cheesy Stuffed Crust Innovation & Eating Pizza Back PLANO, Texas, September 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Pizza Hut Internationaltoday announced the 25ththAnniversary of her iconic Pizza filled with crusts. The brand was the first to launch Stuffed Crust, revolutionizing how pizza is created and consumed by millions of fans around the world. The anniversary is a global digital celebration that honors the love of packed Cora, its unique imaginations and the brand’s commitment to providing the most enjoyable pizza experience anywhere, anytime. The love of stuffed crusts has been translated globally, bringing more than 40 reps to cheese-loving consumers in over 110 countries. And while the concept has been copied by many people, none match the original. “The stuffed crust is a sign of our love for pizza and continues to be a canvas for innovation,” he said. Vipul Chawla, president, Pizza Hut International. “We are not just celebrating our 25th anniversary, but more than just how an idea, how to eat pizza back, can help in our way of uniting the world.” Gooey cheese met traditional crust in 1995, and Stuffed Crust was born three years after the former food scientist on the Pizza Hut cooking team suggested the concept. Were it not for their belief in ideas, complexity, cost, training and skepticism could mean a world without a crust. “Our culinary teams are always innovating and ensuring that our customers get the most delicious pizza, period. When you have a great product that resonates, you have to believe and insist on bringing it to the world,” he says. Ana Maria Rodriguez, Chief of Innovation and Food Quality, Pizza Hut International. “The drive and passion to deliver the best pizza brings people together is what brought Stuffed Crust to market. She broke the rules, putting cheese where no one imagined it. Today, she continues to surprise and delight with taste. , new shapes and fillings. “ About Pizza Hut International Pizza Hut International, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., and operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries. Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role to play in helping to safely feed families. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza through three contactless offers: outsourcing, delivery or shipping. Available images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1S9yWXKV0PB_5wgF5rJWc7TYfAjeJ6Fvp Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1284371/Pizza_Hut_International_Logo.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforney.com/texas/pizza-hut-international-celebrates-the-best-stuff-in-the-world/article_17fd03c8-c00e-586c-ac5d-3ff7f6ac58a2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos