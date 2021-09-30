Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The last:

New Brunswick is again reporting a high level of new cases of COVID-19, with 99 infections and two additional deaths.

Public health officials confirmed Thursday that a person in his 60s in the Edmundston region and a person in his 40s in the Fredericton area died after being infected with the new coronavirus. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 59 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, just over 72 per cent are non-fully vaccinated patients, the province said.

A total of 40 people are in hospital with the disease, including 16 in intensive care.

The interim president and CEO of Horizon Health this week said the pressure on the province’s health care workers and health care system is at one of the highest levels of the pandemic.

Dr John Dornan said before this wave, outbreaks tended to occur in one community at a time. Now, every regional hospital has cases.

The province is seeing a steady rise in vaccination rates. Eighty percent of the eligible population had the first dose, and 88 percent had two doses.

On Wednesday, health officials announced that New Brunswick will soon be offering a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for seniors in long-term care homes and other communal settings who have already received two doses of the vaccine.

What is happening in Canada

What this year's cold and flu season might look like: There are concerns that cold and flu viruses will spread more easily this fall as pandemic public health measures continue to ease around the world. In Quebec, there has already been a sharp increase in cases of syncytial respiratory virus (RSV) cases in children.

What is happening all over the world

Jazmin Alessandra Barahona Escobar, 10, and her brother Jean Franco Barahona Escobar, 12, wait in an observation room after receiving the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine at the vaccination center at El Salvador Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador, early this month. (Jose Cabezas / Reuters)

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 233.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracking Tool. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.7 million.

INAmericas, The Pan American Health Organization said Wednesday that it is in advanced talks with vaccine makers to purchase additional injections for its member states.

INAsia-Pacificregion, Singapore’s health ministry reported 2,478 new cases on Thursday, the highest since the pandemic began.

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City commercial center will begin to ease its coronavirus borders, officials said, allowing more business and social activities.

INEurope, the number of new daily infections in Ukraine rose to nearly 12,000 in the last 24 hours for the first time since April, data from the health ministry showed.

Students from October 4 will no longer have to wear face masks in French primary schools in areas with a low rate of COVID-19 infection, according to a government decree.

INAfrica, health officials in South Africa which has seen more cases and deaths of every country on the continent are planning a massive vaccination event in the coming days. The government said vaccine centers and screening sites would be open in “all corners” of the country on Friday and Saturday as health officials work to increase the number of people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The first public oxygen plant in Somalia opened on Thursday, a ray of hope for a country where a life-saving treatment for coronavirus has been largely unavailable to patients during the pandemic.

Somalia gets rescue amid COVID-19 with opening of first oxygen plant: A Somali charity has bought a new oxygen plant, which it will also maintain, to produce free oxygen for public hospitals in the capital Mogadishu.

INMiddle East, Jordan fully reopened on Wednesday its main border crossing with Syria in a move to boost countries’ troubled economies. The Jaber crossing was reopened in 2018 after the Syrian government expelled the rebels from the south, but the pandemic led to the imposition of measures to curb transmission.

