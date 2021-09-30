Local leaders call on Canadians to “own your truth” on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Canadians are being called upon to “master your truth” when it comes to the country’s history and the treatment of indigenous people on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The day became a federal legal holiday earlier this year, as recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in its 94 calls for action. It will be held annually on September 30th.

He honors children who died while being forced to attend residential schools and survivors, families and communities still affected by the system’s legacy.

Hundreds gathered at the ceremony held at Parliament Hill to mark the day.

Wakerakatste Louise McDonald Herne, a Bear Clan consolation mother for the Mohawk National Council, called on Canadians to “know the history of this country and the corruption on which it is built”.

“You have to correct mistakes and you have to master your truth,” she said.

Elder Algonquin Claudette Commanda appealed to Herne, saying the discovery of unmarked graves near former residential schools has awakened the site in its history.

“Two hundred and fifteen small voices woke up the country, 215 voices spoke to the world,” Commanda said of the 215 unmarked graves first discovered near a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, this spring. This number was later revised to 200, however hundreds of other graves have been found since other school sites.

He called on Canadians to open their hearts and listen to the truth in order to move forward with reconciliation.

“Take this beautiful gift we are offering you; learn, listen and we will walk together to turn this place into a beautiful place for all our children,” she said as she fought back tears.

At a special ceremony at TheTk’emlps at Secwpemc Nation, near the Kamploops residential school where the initial unveiling of 200 unmarked graves took place, the National Assembly of First Nations Chief RoseAnne Archibald said accepting the past is only a first step towards reconciliation.

“True reconciliation is about learning, sharing and growing as a country,” she said.

“The more we know where we come from, and our shared history and our responsibilities, the better we can address current challenges and find our healing path forward together.”

AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald on what true reconciliation means: The National Assembly chief of the First Nations says it is time for healing and learning On National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, RoseAnne Archibald says now is the time to learn about the history of residential schools.

The Queen says she is joining the Canadians in reflection

Queen Elizabeth issued a statement Thursday acknowledging “the work that remains to heal and continue to build an inclusive society”.

“I join all Canadians in this first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to reflect on the painful history that Indigenous people have experienced in residential schools in Canada,” the Queen said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement encouraging Canadians to reflect on the impacts and legacy of residential schools, highlighting in particular the hundreds of unmarked graves near former school sites that have been unearthed this year.

“The tragic placement of unmarked graves in residential school sites across the country has reminded us not only of the effects of colonialism and the harsh realities of our collective past, but also the work that is paramount to advancing reconciliation in Canada,” the statement said. tha.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole issued a statement saying more work needs to be done to address the “destructive and harmful effects” of the residential school system.

“In order for Canada to reach its full potential as a nation, reconciliation must be central to these efforts. It begins with public remembrance, education and conversations about the painful and enduring impacts of residential schools,” he said in a statement. his.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh took part in a march of truth and reconciliation in Vancouver.

‘Unpleasant truths’

Governor-General Mary May Simon, the first indigenous person to sit in that role, said today is an opportunity for Canadians to face “unpleasant truths”.

“As we strive to recognize the horrors of the past, the suffering inflicted on indigenous peoples, let us all stand side by side with grace and humility and work together to build a better future for all,” she said. in a statement Me

September 30 is also Orange Shirt Day, which recalls the story of Phyllis Webstad, a former residential school student who had her orange T-shirt removed on her first day at residential school.

Across the country, people are encouraged to wear orange to spread awareness, support an autochthonous business or organization if they can, and take the time to learn and reflect.

