The Chief Medical Officer was silent in Canada’s residential schools

: This story deals with the neglect and abuse suffered by children in Canadian Indian residential schools. People affected by the school can call the Canadian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419 for support.

September 30, 2021 – The discovery in recent months of more than 1,300 unmarked graves at the sites of former local residential schools in Canada has brought an ugly chapter of the country’s history back into the spotlight. Residential school survivors are sharing their stories at events across the country as part of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th. The new federal holiday honors the missing children and survivors of residential schools, their families, and their communities.

E Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which investigated the residential school system in 2015, found that about half of the registered deaths were attributed to tuberculosis (TB).

Most TB deaths in schools occurred in the late 1800s and early 1900s, when TB was a major public health issue in Canada and there was no reliable medication treatment. But that doesn’t mean the deaths were imminent or unexpected, says Elizabeth Rea, MD, an associate medical health officer at Toronto Public Health and a member of the steering committee for Stop TB Canada.

“Risk factors for TB were known in the medical community at the time,” she says.

Deadly rates of tuberculosis

Those conditions – accumulation, poverty, malnutrition and poor ventilation – were the norm in indigenous communities and, in particular, residential schools, which contributed to disproportionate rates of tuberculosis.

In the 1930s and 1940s, the annual death rate from tuberculosis in indigenous populations was about 700 per 100,000 people – about 20 times higher than in the general population – but in residential schools, it was an astronomical 8,000 per 100,000.

The Canadian government was aware of this inequality and its cause. In 1907, Peter Bryce, MD, chief medical officer at the Department of Indian Affairs, investigated schools and reported that it was “almost as if the main conditions for the outbreak of the epidemics had been deliberately created,” and he pushed for the system to be revised to improve conditions.