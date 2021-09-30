Hudson Square is transformed by the move-in of Google





Art: Courtesy of WXY Architects on behalf of Hudson Square BID

When Google announced last week that it would buy the giant St. John’s Terminal for $ 2.1 billion, the most money spent on offices during a pandemic somewhere in the United States said the company was heading to Hudson Yards. I reported it incorrectly. Given that Facebook and Amazon have already leased space for the billionaire playground, that was a comprehensible error. But not. Google is expanding its footprint to Hudson Square at the western end of Soho. Here, we already have two offices on Hudson Street. And as search giants came in, the local business improvement district has outsourced plans to transform the area into something closer to the real neighborhood. But due to the nature built into Hudson Square, it will be uphill.

The area is a relatively recent creation, with many old factory buildings with very large floorboards that were once broken by a printing press. Until one of the major real estate owners, Trinity Real Estate, began rebranding in the early 2000s, it was a western unnamed slab, also known as the Printing District. The shift gradually turned the neighborhood into a bit of a publishing hub, resulting in media companies seeking lower rents than they would pay in midtown or financial district: Viking Penguin, ABC Radio, WNYC, Comedy Central, New York Magazine all moved. To the Trinity Building on Hudson Street or Varick Street. These tenants have recently joined (and in some cases replaced) high-tech outfits such as Warby Parker, Squarespace, Oscar health, and Harries razors. Before Google’s big office played, Disney caught the attention of the 1.2-million-square-foot campus under development at the old site of the City Winery in 2018. And its growing technical workforce highlights the shortcomings of Hudson Square as a neighborhood.

That’s because, for all its charm, Hudson Square is largely shielded from its surroundings by the Holland Tunnel Ramp and the 4-block-long UPS building on Greenwich Street. It doesn’t work very well at the street level, mostly because you can hardly walk. There are several bars and restaurants like the landmarks Ear Inn and Westville, but it’s a fairly thin option until you head east on the tunnel traffic into Soho. (At One Hudson Square, Trinity has half-solved this problem by setting up a restaurant in a building on the third floor that is accessible only to tenants and their visitors.)

Hudson Square BID plans this week for $ 22 million to make the area suitable for walking and cycling to address all these issues before it is flooded with more technicians. Announced. BID’s proposal, in partnership with architectural firm WXY, requires a new sidewalk-level bike lane along Huston Street and a sparkling S-curve on the pedestrian bridge from Spring Street to the West Side Highway. Both are technically located at Hudson Square but are aimed at improving access to Hudson River Park. It has fewer connections to the park than nearby parks such as Chelsea. BID also proposes connecting Hudson Square to Tribeca to widen the Greenwich sidewalk between the canal and spring and reclaim street space from the car. And in the long run, the block turns into a curbless street.

In 2013, BID built a strange little quasi-park called Freeman Plaza West as part of the first phase of a plan to make the area more pedestrian and cyclist friendly. Right next to the entrance to the Dutch tunnel is a red concrete Noguchi sculpture. .. People were skeptical when it was proposed: I wasn’t sitting there, local worker Natasha Edwards told The New York Times in 2012. It’s the mouth of the tunnel. Everyone running the light trying to get in there. However, it turned out to be quite popular among office workers during lunch in warm weather, especially since the pandemic began. If this really becomes East Coast Tech Central, their future Googleplex neighbors will probably someday be on Facebook, as Trinity clearly wants to have the influence of spending to import the charm of the real neighborhood. I’m still not sure if I’ll join the or Twitter equivalent.

