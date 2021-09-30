Man recounts the terrifying moment the Bathurst tornado destroys the house, spills





Families in the central areas of New South Wales are waking up to a clean-up effort they had never thought they would face after a tornado swept through the region.

Emergency services are on the scene of properties destroyed by a tornado, which hit a rural area between Bathurst and Lithgow One kilometer 30 km of destruction is left after the windstorm crashed around 14:00 yesterday

One kilometer 30 km of destruction is left after the windstorm crashed around 14:00 yesterday The Bureau of Meteorology called it a rare phenomenon Houses were flattened, fences ended up wrapped in telegraph poles and three people were injured after the strange storm. She came out shortly after lunch yesterday and traveled from Clear Creek, near Bathurst, destroying everything on a 30-mile road to Meadow Flat, south-east, near Lithgow. In Clear Creek, about 11 homes were damaged or destroyed by the storm. The storm was so strong that it tore down the fences from their pillars, one ending up wrapped around a pillar of energy which was barely left standing. ( ABC Central West: Xanthe Gregory Morris Saba was watching TV in his lounge room, at home, he had called him home since he was seven years old. The storm could be heard being created, and when Morris’s wife looked out of the kitchen window and shouted, he jumped to his feet to see what was happening. The wall of the living room collapsed on the chair Morris Saba was sitting in moments after he was raised. ( ABC Central West: Mollie Gorman Within minutes, the walls of the living room collapsed and he escaped injury for seconds. The roof in that part of the house snapped and the tiles were scattered on the lawn. Pieces of glass come out of the grass. “It felt like the world was coming to an end,” Saba said. In more than 40 years in the region, Saba and his family could not remember seeing anything like it. Most of the house is now unrecognizable. “Everything happened very quickly,” he said. Saba’s kitchen remained spoiled, it was no longer a place to host hearty family meals. ( ABC Central West: Mollie Gorman Lunch leftovers were left scattered on the kitchen floor. Nothing was spilled undamaged, the car was destroyed and about 200 trees were uprooted from their roots. Pieces of wood from the walls of the destroyed room panels have been scattered across the backyard. A 450-pound trailer is simply gone, nowhere to be found. The Bureau of Meteorology described the tornado as a “rare” case. ( ABC News Saba’s wife was injured in the chaos and taken to Bathurst Hospital, but was released a few hours later. “It was like out of a movie,” he said. “You see it somewhere else, you never know when it will happen as you wish … and when it did, it was very scary.” Late Thursday evening, State Emergency Service volunteers arrived to patch a tarp over the hole in the roof tiles of the least damaged part of the house. More bad weather is forecast. The family had insurance and planned to rebuild.

