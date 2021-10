Current news on national and international security

|

NEW YORK, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Thanks New York City Candidate for mayor, Cleopatra Fitzgerald, “National and international security are essential to the security of citizens, tourists, migrants and residents,” and it is highlighting some injustices. She knows that setting up agencies, departments, sectors, industries and infrastructures is the approach of global governments to developing coordination, but they do not always work. “There are inconsistencies with the laws and they are failing so much. For example, inconsistencies are seen in the ever-present issues such as homelessness, poverty, civil unrest, war and cyber and transnational crime. We need new laws and enforcement. proper, “she said. Fitzgerald believes that a country’s reputation is damaged when incompetence, recklessness, malice and inability to perform well only serve to harm humanity. “Each country / region protects not only its jurisdiction, but its culture, history, tradition, religion and government,” she says. And while she knows there are common alliances of countries of various kinds including defense, there are also sad facts that display corruption, putting countries at risk. “This happens through coercion, bribery, illegal deals and refusal to enter into deals if participation in illegal cash flow does not happen,” she says. “While covert deals are made, some benefit illegally while others are harmed. The articles show how human rights organizations, protesters, Interpol, international courts, ethics commissions, investigative journalists have found the truth and justice.” Cleopatra shared her views with Total Prestige Magazine. Explaining when rulers, politicians, countries, regions, etc. Exercise their power to place innocent individuals in concentration camps, provide medical misdiagnosis, and conduct surveillance to displace groups, individuals, races, religions, traditions, and social norms, deny citizens freedom of speech, and Human rights. Global problems such as school failures, pandemics, suicides, discrimination and government deficits all indicate that taxpayers are spending their money on useless programs instead of using them properly. “There is a vicious cycle of class inequality. The rich often want to drive the poor out of their homes and the malevolent criminals blame the normal inhabitants. It is old versus the younger generation with different educations and perspectives,” she says. “Every social class has specific mistakes and people need to express their concerns to be free from abuse.” LEARN MORE:

https://cleopatrafitzgeraldforthefiveboroughs.us/ MULTMEDIA:

Photo: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/21-1019s2p-cleopatra-300dpi.jpg Title: Cleopatra Fitzgerald Paid by Cleopatra Fitzgerald for Five Boroughs

The above press release was courtesy of PRNewswire.

