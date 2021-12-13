Australia buys K9 howitzers from South Korea Hanwha Defense





SEUL South Korea Hanwha Defense has signed a contract to supply the Australian Army with advanced self-propelled howitzers and ammunition supply vehicles. The deal is worth about $ 730 million, representing the highest value export of the Hanwhas K9 self-propelled howitzer, nicknamed Thunder and known in Australia as the AS9. The signing was witnessed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on December 13 at the House of Parliament in Canberra, Australia, as the two countries marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Under contact for the Land 8116 acquisition project, Hanwha Defense Australia will produce 30 AS9 Huntsman self-propelled guns and 15 AS10 armored ammunition supply vehicles for delivery between 2025 and 2027 at its facility in Geelong, Victoria. With Australia’s proximity to South Korea and strong bilateral relations between the two countries, the Australian Hanwhas facility will become a critical and important secondary supply line for South Korea, assists Richard Cho, Managing Director of Hanwha Defense Australia, who was founded. in 2019. He added that the Australian industrial base will help Hanwha fulfill contracts in other parts of the world and provide the capacity to engage with Five Eyes, an intelligence alliance composed of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton was convinced that buying the Huntsman family’s vehicles would help boost the capabilities of the Australian forces. The main capability of the new vehicles is to shoot and move quickly, avoiding enemy counterattack, the minister said. This project will mean a significant increase in the level of firepower and safety for Australian artillery capability. The Hanwhas K9 features a proven 155mm / 52 caliber weapon in service with seven countries around the world: South Korea, Turkey, Poland, India, Finland, Norway and Estonia. About 1700 K9 variants are in use among these countries. Negotiations are underway between Hanwha and the Egyptian government for K9. The K9 has a range of 40 miles more with conventional 155 mm ammunition. It can move at speeds up to 67 km / h. Equipped with an automatic fire control system, the howitzer can fire within 30 seconds from a stationary position and within 60 seconds while on the move. Based on the K9 features, the AS9 Huntsman will be built specifically to meet Australian Army requirements by adding upgraded armor and radar to find weapons, according to Hanwha officials. The AS10 will also have better armored protection compared to the classic K10 ammunition supply vehicle. Hanwha also established a partnership with Kongsberg to integrate tactical communication systems and battle management systems for Huntsman. Howitzer Self-propelled capability, including a strengthened industrial base, is one of several projects that will modernize the Australian Army, ensuring that it continues to maintain a capability advantage now and in the future, Dutton said. Australian Defense Industry Minister Melissa Price expressed hope that the AS9 facility would bring economic benefits to the local industry by creating hundreds of local jobs and becoming a national asset for military capabilities. Earlier this year, Hanwha Defense formed Team Thunder with UK suppliers to compete for the British Army’s Mobile Fire Platform program. A request for proposals for the program is expected to be published as early as 2022. Team Thunder includes Pearson Engineering, Horstman Defense Systems, Leonardo in the UK and Canadas Soucy Defense. Hanwha Defense is offering the newest K9A2 weapon, which is still under development. The K9A2 will be equipped with a fully automated ammunition loading system capable of firing 9-10 rounds per minute. Other advanced technologies under consideration include composite rubber tracks and mine protection kits. With advanced K9 technologies, including an automatic charger, Hanwha Defense is also seeking to participate in the U.S. Army’s extended-range artillery program. The company plans to take the K9 artillery to Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, to demonstrate its performance and compatibility with US ammunition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/industry/2021/12/13/australia-buys-k9-howitzers-from-south-koreas-hanwha-defense/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos