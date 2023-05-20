FSU to host 39th International Symposium on Microscale Separations and Bioanalysis





Florida State University will welcome scholars from around the world while it waits 39th International Symposium on Microscale Separations and Bioanalysisor MSB 2023, May 21-24 at the Augustus B. Turnbull III Florida State Conference Center. The annual four-day symposium brings together researchers, practitioners and industry professionals to discuss their latest research findings in the fields of separation science and bioanalysis, which include various methods of analyzing biological systems with sensitivity, speed and high resolution. We are extremely excited to host MSB 2023 at FSU, said event chair Michael Roper, Cottrell Family Professor of Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. It is a unique opportunity for our department to showcase our innovative research and network with other experts in the field. MSB 2023 will cover a wide range of topics related to small-scale separations, which enable researchers to perform high-throughput analyzes at reduced costs with a lower demand for sample and solvent use. These techniques create highly competitive analytical approaches and are used in basic research, drug discovery and development, clinical and forensic toxicology, food analysis, and more. The MSB conference is renowned in the field and provides attendees with a valuable opportunity to learn about the latest developments in bioanalytical chemistry, network with professionals and network with other attendees, Roper said. Students looking to enter the industry can benefit by learning about the latest developments and making connections with potential employers. In addition to the technical program, MSB 2023 will feature keynote lectures by prominent scientists in the field, along with workshops, presentations and poster sessions. The conference also provides opportunities for attendees to network with peers, meet vendors and exhibitors showcasing the latest sharing and analysis technologies, and explore potential collaborations. This year’s plenary speakers include Robert T. Kennedy, Hobart H. Willard University Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and University of Michigan Professor of Pharmacology; Cherie Stabler, Integra LifeSciences Term Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering in the College of Engineering at the University of Florida; and Facundo Fernandez, Regents Professor and Vasser-Woolley Chair in Bioanalytical Chemistry at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Assistant Professor Robert Lazenby and research faculty Fanny Caroline Liu from FSU’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry are the event organizers. Presentations at MSB 2023 will cover the latest advances in chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, ion mobility and mass spectrometry, cell-based assays, microfluidics and microfabrication, as well as other bioanalytical methods and applications relevant to the testing of DNA, cancer research, COVID-19 and more. The symposium will also offer several short courses, including Introduction to Capillary Liquid Chromatography, Fundamentals and Applications of Ion Mobility Spectrometry, and Capillary Electrophoresis-Mass Spectrometry for Metabolomics: Principles and Applications. We are honored to host MSB 2023, a timely event that aligns well with our current focus on building FSU Health, said Sam Huckaba, dean of FSU College of Arts and Sciences. Michael Roper and his colleagues have organized an impressive conference with a distinguished list of participants. This year’s event will also include the 3-Minute Research Showcase for qualifying graduate students, postdoctoral researchers and early career scientists. The showcase, adapted from the popular 3-Minute Thesis (3MT) contest, will feature cash prizes for winning entrants. We believe that hosting such a prestigious event will raise the university’s reputation and increase its visibility in the scientific community, said Roper. We look forward to experiencing the positive impact this event will have on our department and the university as a whole. The annual MSB Symposium is organized by the Society for Microscale Separations and Bioanalysis, an independent, non-profit organization committed to promoting the development and applications of small-scale separations. To read more about the MSB 2023 presenters and view the full conference program, visit msb-conferences.org.

