Marriott International celebrates a milestone in the journey to Net-Zero

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) has verified its science-based short- and long-term emissions reduction targets with the Science-Based Targets (SBTi) initiative. SBTi is a global climate action organization that develops tools that allow businesses to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets in accordance with a data-driven methodology. Marriott is the largest global hospitality company to have adopted both short-term and long-term science-based goals.

The company has committed to reduce absolute spectrum 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46.2% by 2030 from the base year 2019. Marriott also commits to reduce 3 GHG emissions from fuels and energy-related activities, waste generated in operations, employee travel and franchises by 27.5% by 2030 from the 2019 base year, and that 22% of its suppliers from emissions covering purchased goods and services, capital goods and upstream transport and distribution will have science-based targets by 2028.

Marriott is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the value chain by 2050, reducing absolute spectrum 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90% by 2050 from the base year 2019 and reducing absolute spectrum 3 GHG emissions by 90 % until 2015 from one year. . The target limit includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

For nearly a century, Marriott has been committed to our core value of serving our world as we strive to be a force for good wherever we do business, said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO, Marriott International. The impact of climate change is being seen and felt across the globe. As we continue to connect people through the power of travel, we are committed to making meaningful improvements to the environment and are energized by reaching this important milestone. The adoption of our short-term and long-term goals is the result of the hard work and dedication of Marriotts teams around the world who are committed to our climate action journey and creating the future of sustainable hospitality.

Marriott has been on a journey to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our operations and supply chain. We believe his business is good and good for the planet, said Erika Alexander, Head of Global Operations, Marriott International. Decarbonizing the global electricity grid is a vital component of reducing GHG emissions. We join other leading companies in stepping up efforts to help address the effects of climate change and hold ourselves accountable as we embed sustainability throughout our operations.

To achieve its net zero goal, Marriott is focusing its efforts on three distinct areas: reducing energy, sourcing more energy from renewable sources, and purchasing goods with lower carbon footprints in its portfolio of over 8,800 properties in 139 countries and territories.

The company's recent sustainability highlights include:

Launching the Climate Action Program (CAP), the company's approach to charting a growth-focused future by building climate fluidity, addressing climate risk and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the organization.

Distribution of specific carbon and energy reduction targets for each managed and franchised hotel globally.

Enhancement of the Marriott Environment Sustainability Hub (MESH), a global platform for properties to record monthly energy, water and waste metrics. With these enhancements, properties can now easily access personalized, property-specific information on energy and carbon reduction.

Introducing the Energy Optimization Program to help properties manage rising energy costs. The program assists properties in conducting an energy audit to identify ways to become more energy efficient.

Engaging with suppliers as they work to understand and reduce their emissions.

Sharing of sustainability information, including individual hotel carbon footprint data, on Marriott.com.

Marriotts sustainability strategy focuses on a wide range of tactics, including designing resource-efficient hotels, implementing technologies to track and reduce energy and water consumption, as well as waste and food waste, increasing energy use of renewables, water risk management. focusing on third-party sustainability certifications at the hotel level, supporting innovative ecosystem restoration initiatives, and implementing responsible and local sourcing.

In support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Marriott created its sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which guides the company's efforts to make a positive impact and sustainable in the world's most pressing social, environmental and economic issues wherever it does business. More details about Serve 360 ​​can be found at Marriott.com/Serve360.

