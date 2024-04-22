Jamun Ka Darakht wins Best Short Film and Best Actor at American Film Festival





Director Rafay Rashdi announced on Instagram that his short film Jamun tree had won the coveted Best Short Film and Best Actor awards at the South Asian International Film Festival in Florida. Expressing gratitude for the recognition for his momentous project, an elated Rashdi wrote, “This is the first ever award I have ever won in my life. After being first in 2nd year of course. Thanks to the jury. Thanks to @saiff_florida for the wonderful hospitality. God is big. Congratulations to the cast and crew. What an incredible moment. Meanwhile, after spending an uncomfortable few weeks in the public eye, accused of casually comparing women to flies, top actor Adnan Siddiqui also took to social media to post about his latest achievement. “Winning the Best Actor award at the South Asian Film International Festival Florida (SAIFF) for my film Jamun tree It's a huge honour,” he tweeted. “A huge congratulations to the team for also winning Best Short Film. Thanks to everyone involved!” Winning the Best Actor award at the South Asian International Film Festival of Florida (SAIFF) for my film Jamun Ka Darakht is a huge honor. A big congratulations to the team for also winning the Best Short Film award. Thanks to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/UdXC4r8FXQ – Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) April 21, 2024 A highly praised adventure of Pakistani cinema, Jamun tree expertly weaves the stories of women caught in the web of the fashion world. Exploring themes surrounding consensuality between individuals and self-realization, the film promises an intense and captivating viewing experience through its complex storytelling. As a testament to the high level of skill involved in completing the project, Jamun tree had already been selected to be screened at the prestigious Cannes World Film Festival, which highlights films and documentaries by filmmakers tackling the themes of human rights, social justice, health and disability. Written by famous screenwriter Bee Gul and directed by Rashdi, Jamun tree stars Siddiqui playing the role of Karim, as well as actor and model Fouzia Aman and Maha Tahirani. Do you have anything to add to the story? Share it in the comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2463482/adnan-siddiqui-wins-best-actor-award-for-jamun-ka-darakht-at-south-asian-film-fest-in-the-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos