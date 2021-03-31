The Palestinian militant will Challenge the Abbasid Party in the Elections





JERUSALEM A popular Palestinian militant broke with the political party that controls the Palestinian Authority late Wednesday, escalating a power struggle and dampening party hopes of maintaining a monopoly power in the parliamentary elections. The militant, Marwan Barghouti, 61, has long been a revered figure in Fatah, the secular party that runs the Palestinian Authority, and was co-founded by Yasir Arafat, the former Palestinian leader. Although serving multiple life sentences in an Israeli prison on five counts of murder, Mr. Barghouti commands considerable respect among many party cadres and is considered a possible future candidate for the Palestinian presidency. On Wednesday evening, Fatah members acting on his behalf broke away from the party, forming a separate electoral proposal that will run against Fatah in the May election and giving a direct challenge to the 85-year-old Fatah leader. , Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority. Mr Barghoutis faction joined forces with another longtime protagonist of Palestinian politics, Nasser al-Kidwa, a nephew of Mr Barghoutis. Arafat and a former Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, who split from Fatah this year.

Analysts believe their alliance could split Fatahs votes, possibly acting as a disruptor that could take advantage of Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza. This is a dramatic and major development, said Ghaith al-Omari, a former adviser to Mr. Abbas and a senior analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a research group in Washington. This is such a big challenge that can be raised for Abbas’s election strategy and more generally for his control over Fatah. Mr Abbas, who has led the Palestinian Authority for 16 years, called for new elections in January in hopes of reaffirming his democratic legitimacy and restoring a unified Palestinian Authority. Authority administers parts of the occupied West Bank, while Hamas runs the Gaza Strip. The authority has not held elections since 2006 for its parliament, the Palestinian Legislative Council. Mr Abbas has repeatedly pushed them, at least in part because he feared losing to Hamas, which ousted control of the Gaza Strip from the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in 2007. Mr Abbas hoped the new election could finally lead to reconciliation with Hamas. Instead, they have exposed a major power struggle within Fatah itself.

This is one of the most important political developments in Fatah since Abbas became president in 2005, said Mr. Al-Omari. Barghouti and Kidwa are a combination that cannot be easily removed by Fatah leadership. They have a very deep reservoir of legitimacy in the party and they represent a major challenge for Abbass to retain power in it. Mr Barghouti ran for president of the Palestinian Authority in 2004, before retiring and supporting Mr Abbas. He had been a leader of the Palestinian uprisings in the late 1980s and early 2000s and was convicted in 2004 of involvement in the killings of five Israelis. He was sentenced to five life sentences and campaigned for office from his prison cell. Fatah supporters will now be forced to choose between three factions affiliated with the official Fatah party, the Barghouti-al-Kidwa alliance, and a fragmented third group led by a former exiled security chief, Muhammad Dahlan. Members of the alliance Mr. Barghoutis said they had formed the new faction to revive Palestinian politics, which has increasingly become a show with a man centered around Mr. Barghoutis. Abbas, who has ruled by decree for more than a decade. The Palestinian political system can no longer be reformed alone, Hani al-Masri, a member of the new alliance, told a news conference Wednesday night. It needs profound changes. A Fatah official dismissed the group as tunics. Even with our Prophet Muhammad, there were returned clothes, said Jibril Rajoub, secretary general of the Fatah Central Committee, at a special press conference abroad in Ramallah, West Bank. Fatah is strong and stands together. Mr Abbas has canceled elections in the past, and some believe he may seek to do so again in the coming weeks.

But at this point, a cancellation would be very costly, politically, said Ghassan Khatib, a Ramallah-based political analyst and former minister under Mr. Abbas. There is a high political price for this. Mr Abbass’s best hope would be for the Israeli authorities to intervene in the election, Mr Abbass said. Khatib. Hamas has already accused Israel of arresting some of its leaders and warning them not to run in the election, which Israel denies. And Palestinian officials say the Israeli government has not yet responded to a request to allow voting in East Jerusalem. This dynamic that can give Mr. Abbas a pretext to cancel the vote. Mr. Abbas needs an excuse that could justify such a decision, said Mr. Khatib.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos