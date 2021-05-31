Nations start 3 weeks of grueling online climate talks





BERLIN (AP) Officials from around the world begin three weeks of grueling climate talks Monday that will involve tackling a number of sharp political issues without benefiting from face-to-face meetings, due to pandemic restrictions. The UN climate office in Bonn, Germany, has drawn up a schedule of virtual sessions that will see negotiators share the burden of joining pre-dawn meetings, during the afternoon or late night depending on the respective time zones. This is not at all ideal, said Marianne Karlsen, who heads one of the two international bodies holding talks. We wanted to have all these interactions we have when we are in a personal environment, but we have no other option. Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, who heads the second body in the talks, said that although the negotiators would not be able to encourage each other with a friendly blow to the shoulder, he hopes we will engage on crucial issues and will indeed to try to make you progress. “ It is important that we send a clear message to the world that we are very committed to resolving the Paris regulation and tackling this enigma of climate change and that we have nothing to hide, he said. Negotiations will focus on resolving some of the outstanding issues arising from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, including rules on international carbon markets, harmonizing countries’ timelines for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and providing assistance to countries. in progress. Progress on all of those issues is seen as essential to making a UN climate summit in Glasgow in November a success. However, due to format concerns, no formal decision is expected in the virtual conversations that last until June 17th. The Glasgow summit will be a key test of international efforts to curb global warming before it reaches critical levels in the coming decades. The signatories of the Paris Agreement agreed to limit the rise in average temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), ideally no more than 1.5 C (2.7 F), by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times. But with global warming already at around 1.2 C (2.2 F), scientists say drastic steps are needed to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide and other planetary warming gases released into the atmosphere. Concerns have been expressed that if the coronavirus pandemic is not hit hard by the fall, the UN summit could be delayed a second time, or held online, a format opposed by many developing countries. But former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who is President Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate change, has said he expects the Glasgow summit to move forward. I absolutely do, Kerry told the Associated Press in mid-May. “And I think great steps will be taken to help make sure that yes. I think it’s very important that it does. ___ Follow the AP climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.







