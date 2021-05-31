The Belgian ambassador to South Korea is accused of assaulting two store clerks. : NPR





Belgium is withdrawing Ambassador Peter Lescouhier from his post in South Korea, saying the diplomat could not perform his duties in a “quiet” way after his wife was accused of assaulting two clothing store workers. Surveillance video of the incident sparked public outrage after it aired on national television in Korea. Belgian authorities also say they are lifting diplomatic immunity for Lescouhier’s wife, Xiang Xueqiu. She said that privilege would be called earlier this month, to avoid possible charges. The Belgian embassy says it is lifting Xiang’s immunity “based on a request from the police”. But citing South Korea’s foreign ministry, Yonhap News Agency says the waiver is only a partial move that allows Xiang co-operation, rather than exposing him to potential charges and prosecution. The controversy erupted in early April when Xiang left a store in Seoul after trying out some items. A staff member followed him, suspecting him of shoplifting while wearing some of the store clothes. As they spoke, Xiang followed the woman back inside the store, seeking to speak to a manager, according to local media accounts. Store cameras recorded a heated discussion in the store office, in which a woman is apparently seen Xiang pushing two employees and slapping one of the women in the face while the woman was trying to stand between the other two. Photos of that employee showed her displaying a red, swollen cheek. Weeks after meeting, Lescouhier issued a public apology on behalf of his wife. “Regardless of the circumstances, the way she reacted is unacceptable,” the diplomat said of his wife’s behavior. In that message, Lescouhier also said that on the same day he learned of a police investigation into the incident, his wife was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. footprint Lee Jin-man / AP

Lee Jin-man / AP Xiang cooperated with the police and met privately with the two employees to apologize, the Belgian embassy in Seoul say, adding that her health concerns had delayed those steps. Lescouhier has been Belgium’s ambassador to South Korea for the past three years. But the country’s foreign ministry says, “However it has become clear that the current situation does not allow him to further carry out his role in a calm manner.” The withdrawal of the diplomat from South Korea will take place this summer, after Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilms decided that it is in the best interest of both countries to end his term, the ministry says. Diplomatic immunity for spouses has also made headlines in the US in recent years after the wife of an American diplomat fled the UK after a fatal car crash in 2019. The US refused to extradite Anne Sacoolas, despite requests from Britain. Last summer, the two countries revised their diplomatic immunity agreement for make it harder that relatives of diplomats seek immunity from prosecution.

