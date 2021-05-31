The 40 km / h speed limit takes effect on most residential roads in Calgary

Calgary’s new 40km / h speed limit came into force on Monday for residential side roads.

The city says of the nearly 9,000 collisions a year on Calgary’s side streets, about 550 involve injuries, some fatal.

City council approved speeding from 50 to 40 km / h in February, in a bid to improve neighborhood road safety.

City senior traffic safety engineer Tony Churchill said the plan is driven by public safety.

“At the end of the day, about a quarter of all collisions happen on our neighborhood streets, and so this is just a small change, which, in general, matches the way people behave. Just slowing down a bit will to improve security for Calgary in their neighborhoods, “he said.

Work crews have installed about 5,000 new speed limit signs in recent months.

Thecity has estimated that slowing down will save at least $ 8.1 million a year in costs associated with everything from fatalities to property damage as well as downsizing levels.

Const. Randy Macdonald said city police are planning an engagement and education approach early as drivers adapt. However, he added, haste will not be tolerated once the forgiveness period is over.

“For maybe two weeks here, we will go into education and give the word that this has happened,” he said.

The city website has a map showing wherelow speed limitsare ineffective.