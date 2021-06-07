International
World Food Safety Day 2021: Importance and theme for this year
Celebrated on June 7 each year, World Food Safety Day aims to raise awareness, detect and prevent food hazards, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market entry, tourism and development. stable.
In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly announced that every June 7 would be celebrated as World Food Safety Day. Surveillance is facilitated jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Foodborne illnesses, caused by bacteria, viruses or parasites, are infectious and toxic. They can enter the body through contaminated food and water. It is therefore important to ensure that food remains safe at every step of the food chain, from production to consumption.
“With around 600 million cases of food-borne diseases per year, unsafe food is a threat to human health and economies, disproportionately affecting vulnerable and marginalized people, especially women and children, conflict-affected populations. and migrants “, mentions the United Nations for its website
Monday is #World Food Security Day.
Safe food can help improve:
health and food,
school attendance,
profit potential.
More about the importance of safe food from @FAO: https://t.co/8FBgbTMJHP pic.twitter.com/M3V89Kuvpt
United Nations (@UN) June 7, 2021
This year’s theme for World Food Safety Day is ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’ which emphasizes that producing and consuming safe food has “immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet and the economy”. “Recognizing the systemic links between human health, animals, plants, the environment and the economy will help us meet the needs of the future,” reads a statement from the WHO.
Here is what people shared on social media on World Food Safety Day:
Safe food is the key to good health.
IN #World Food Security Day, let us further strengthen our efforts in reducing the risks posed by food and ensuring food security. From farm to fork, food security is everyone’s responsibility. pic.twitter.com/zWt3WURTtC
Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 7, 2021
“Food is the most primitive form of comfort”#World Security Day2021
Let us commit #World Food Security Day to eat healthy and safe food. pic.twitter.com/mwwF3l0kHC
Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) June 7, 2021
Easy access to safe and nutritious food for children is vital for a healthier and more resilient generation to disease. Managing the risks posed by food will promote sustainable all-round development that will be in proper synchronization with the environment. #World Food Security Day pic.twitter.com/DLJIqqWpJA
Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta (@drrajivguptaias) June 7, 2021
it #World Food Security Day let’s commit to safe food now for a healthy tomorrow.#Food safety # Safe food #HaniRightIndia #FSSAI@MIB_India @PIB_India @mygovindia @MoHFW_INDIA @FAO @KUSH @GlobalGoalsUN pic.twitter.com/OIOIz31Jac
FSSAI (@fssaiindia) June 7, 2021
