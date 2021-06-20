West Nile virus detected in three stockton mosquito samples – Good Day Sacramento





Stockton (CBS13) – West Nile virus was detected in three samples of mosquitoes collected in Stockton, the San Joaquin County mosquitoes and vector management district said Friday. The district said samples were collected under zip codes 95207 and 95209. read more: Folsom Cafe owners immerse themselves in savings and sell everything to keep their business alive According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 5 people infected with WNV experience fever and other symptoms. One in 150 people develops a serious and sometimes fatal illness. There are no vaccines or drugs for WNV found in people. read more: Sacramentans notices tap water with a rustic taste faster than usual “Our surveillance system is designed to detect WNV-positive mosquitoes as early as possible. With this discovery, the district is working to eliminate mosquitoes to further reduce mosquito populations in these areas. Will strengthen, “said district spokesman Aaron Devensenji. “But residents need to take all necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites.” Other news: Record temperatures posted around the Sacramento area on Friday As the mosquito season gets into full swing, it is important to be careful not to be stung and take measures. We recommend the following: Discard or drain the standing water, which is where mosquitoes like to spawn.

Use a repellent.

Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn.

Report the abandoned pool to your local mosquito repellent area.

Use door and window screens that fit snugly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Contact your veterinarian for information on vaccination of horses against the virus.

