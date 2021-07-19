Singapore advises unvaccinated people to stay home as more cases increase





File Photo: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Clustered mall visitors line up for a cotton swab test in Singapore on May 20, 2021. REUTERS / Edgar Su / File Photo Singapore (Reuters)-Sunday Singapore’s Ministry of Health wants unvaccinated individuals, especially the elderly, to stay home as much as possible for the next few weeks due to growing concerns about the risk of COVID-19 community spread. “Strongly” advised. The country reported 88 new locally infected coronavirus cases on Sunday. This is caused by an increase in clusters of infections associated with karaoke bars and fishing ports and is the highest daily casualty since August last year. Routine cases in Singapore are only a small part of the number reported in neighboring countries in Southeast Asia, but the proliferation of infections is a setback for Asian business hubs that have successfully contained previous outbreaks. No new cases were reported on July 10. As a precautionary measure, authorities closed fresh fish and seafood stalls on markets throughout the city-state on Sunday while testing COVID-19 fish stalls. “We are concerned that there are still mysterious transmission chains within our community that may continue to spread. Contact tracing and isolation are not easy because the fresh market is porous. “The Ministry of Health said in a statement late Sunday. Approximately 73% of Singapore’s 5.7 million population is initially vaccinated with the COVID-10 vaccine, but the government has more older people, as the lowest rate for older people aged 70 and over is about 71%. Is required to be vaccinated. Due to the increase in incidents, city-states began to tighten some restrictions on social gatherings on Monday, just a week after relaxing the social gatherings. However, there are more generous rules for vaccinated people. As Singapore’s vaccination coverage rises and it is ready to live with the virus, the government says it will consider the severity of the disease beyond the number of cases to determine further virus control. Of the 243 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital, five had serious illnesses requiring oxygen supplementation and one was in an intensive care unit. Report by Aradhana Aravindan of Singapore. Edited by Ed Davies

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-singapore/singapore-advises-unvaccinated-people-to-stay-home-as-cases-rise-idUSL4N2OV017 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos