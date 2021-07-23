West Nile virus detected in mosquito samples in the parish of Iberia





The Louisiana Zoonosis Institute (LADDL), LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, reported West Nile virus activity in mosquito samples submitted for testing by the Diocese of Iberia. According to the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District, this clearly shows that the mosquito-borne virus season is now. Citizens need to take personal safeguards to avoid mosquito exposure-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis, Eastern equine encephalitis, Zika fever, dengue fever, and other mosquito-borne pathogens. The district will carry out ground and air spray operations as directed by mosquito surveillance. More details will be posted in the follow-up press release. Residents of the entire parish are encouraged to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC. • Apply a mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil and follow the instructions on the label. Protects children sensitive to insect bites with repellents and covers exposed skin — Drugstores and local store camp sections sell many formulations prescribed for adults as well as children I am. • Wear light-colored clothing with long sleeves and long trousers, especially outdoors at dawn and dusk. ・ Avoid wearing perfume or cologne outdoors for a long period of time. -Drain all water sources near the house (cans, barrels, planters, tires, containers, tarpaulins, etc.). • Keep all pools, spas, bird baths, ponds and fountains clean and free of debris. · Maintain a screen that fits snugly on doors and windows. ・ Do not give water to the rainwater pipe. Clean out lawn cutouts, leaves and tree branches from sidewalks and driveways. If you have any questions or problems related to mosquitoes, please contact their office at (337) 365-4933.See us on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com Click “Moss catcher”. For more information on West Nile virus and mosquito control pesticides, please visit: www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.. ————————————————– ———-

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Click to access the newsroom or report a typo / correction here.. Apply A newsletter emailed to your inbox. Choose from the following options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers Follow us on twitter Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram Subscribe to YouTube channel

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.katc.com/news/iberia-parish/west-nile-virus-detected-in-mosquito-samples-in-iberia-parish The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos